'It's Time To Get Millions Of Evangelical Voters To The Polls', Daily Caller Feature By Troy A. Miller (NRB)

Troy A. Miller, NRB President and CEO

Troy Miller, National Religious Broadcasters Daily Caller features "It's Time To Get Millions Of Evangelical Voters To The Polls"

- Troy A. MillerWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Troy Miller and the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers, shares his latest opinion article titled It's Time To Get Millions Of Evangelical Voters To The Polls, featured in Daily Caller .Many Americans were startled by a recently unearthed clip in which the Democratic nominee for vice president, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, asserted:“There's no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy.” That is a totally inaccurate rendering of what the First Amendment does and does not protect.Walz is not alone in his misunderstanding. Consider these findings from a new survey from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression: A majority of Americans think that the First Amendment - which protects freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and the free exercise of religion -“goes too far,” with many respondents expressing that they have at least some trust in the government to set fair limits on objectionable speech. The survey also revealed uncertainty about the difference between protected speech and unprotected protest actions like vandalism and illegal encampments.Our First Amendment freedoms - which protect Christians, adherents of other faiths, and all dissenting and independent voices alike - are evidently not as popular, or even as well understood, as they once were.As the president and CEO of the world's largest association of Christian media professionals, I believe that America benefits richly from the presence and participation of Christians in public life. I am also keenly aware that the rights and interests of Christians are under attack. But are most Christians aware of that fact? A new survey from Dr. George Barna indicates that“theologically-defined evangelicals are no more likely than anyone else to be attentive to news about politics and government.” More than half of those surveyed reported that they do not pay much attention to political news, which would be essential to understanding the issues most relevant to believers.Are evangelicals asleep at the wheel? Are we even behind the wheel at all? An estimated seven million evangelicals in swing states alone did not participate in the 2020 presidential election, numbers that might have overturned outcomes up and down the ballot. While evangelicals are more likely than their secular counterparts to vote in elections, an estimated one-third sit on the sidelines. And if, according to Barna, evangelicals are more likely to vote, but“no more likely than anyone else to be attentive to news about politics and government,” are they making well-informed voting decisions? We have a dual issue of turnout and tune-out.To read Troy A. Miller's full article, please click the link here at Daily Caller.About: Troy A. MillerA senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller's leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway's expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.

