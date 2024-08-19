Typhoon "Jongdari" affects Jeju Island with heavy rain, strong winds

(MENAFN) The weather agency for Jeju Island, a well-known tourist destination in southern Korea, has issued a warning regarding Typhoon "Jongdari," which is expected to impact the island starting tomorrow, Tuesday. At present, the typhoon is located about 360 kilometers southwest of Okinawa Prefecture in Japan and is moving slowly southwest at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour. The maximum winds near the center of the typhoon are reaching speeds of 18 meters per second. The weather agency has provided these details to help residents and businesses prepare for the approaching storm.



Forecasts suggest that Typhoon Jongdari will likely weaken and evolve into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. Consequently, Jeju Island is projected to experience rainfall beginning at dawn tomorrow, with precipitation continuing through August 21. The expected rainfall amounts are anticipated to range between 30 and 80 millimeters, with some areas possibly receiving more than 100 millimeters. The agency has urged residents and businesses to prepare for significant rainfall, particularly between noon on August 20 and the morning of August 21, when certain regions may see rainfall exceeding 30 millimeters per hour.



In addition to heavy rainfall, the weather agency has warned of strong winds, which could reach gusts of up to 20 meters per second. These conditions are expected to be particularly noticeable in the afternoon tomorrow across various parts of the island. The combination of intense rainfall and strong winds poses a risk of flooding and other weather-related issues, emphasizing the need for residents to take appropriate precautions and stay informed about the latest weather updates.



MENAFN19082024000045015682ID1108575645