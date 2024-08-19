Rocket Launch Media Offers Free SEO Marketing Audit To Boost Local Businesses' Online Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New service provides local businesses with actionable insights to enhance their visibility and drive growth.

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rocket Launch Media, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in local SEO and lead generation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Free SEO Marketing Audit Service. This innovative offering is specifically designed to help local service-based businesses assess their online presence and identify opportunities for improvement.With 79% of consumers conducting online research before making purchase decisions, the importance of a strong and optimized online presence cannot be overstated. Rocket Launch Media's Free SEO Marketing Audit provides a comprehensive evaluation, offering actionable insights that can help businesses enhance their visibility and attract more customers.What the Free SEO Marketing Audit Includes:Google Business Profile (GBP) Optimization: Ensures your GBP is claimed, verified, and fully optimized with accurate and consistent business information.Website Performance Analysis: Evaluates your website's speed, mobile-friendliness, and overall user experience to improve search engine rankings.Business Listings Accuracy: Checks for consistent and accurate business information across various online directories, vital for local SEO success.Customer Review Engagement: Provides strategies to encourage positive reviews and improve your business's online reputation.SEO Performance Analysis: Highlights opportunities to improve local search rankings through targeted keyword research and competitor analysis.Communication Tools Check: Assesses the presence of chat widgets and SMS capabilities to enhance customer interaction."Local businesses often struggle to compete in the digital space, especially against larger companies," said Ahmed Elmahdy, Founder of Rocket Launch Media. "Our Free SEO Marketing Audit is designed to give local business owners a valuable resource to help them understand their current SEO status and identify opportunities for growth."Businesses can request their FREE LOCAL SEO MARKETING AUDIT here and receive a detailed report within two business days. To view an example audit, visit this link.About Rocket Launch Media:Rocket Launch Media is a premier digital marketing agency based in Columbus, Ohio. Founded by Ahmed Elmahdy, the agency specializes in helping small to mid-sized local service-based businesses enhance their online presence through tailored digital strategies, including SEO, PPC management, and lead generation. Rocket Launch Media is committed to delivering measurable results and empowering clients to dominate their local markets.

