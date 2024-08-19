Goliath Birdwing To Giant Swallowtail: 7 Largest Butterflies In World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Butterflies captivate with their vibrant colors and intricate patterns, but some species are truly gigantic. The largest butterflies in the world are remarkable not just for their size, but for their striking beauty and fascinating behaviors. Here's a look at the seven largest butterflies, each a marvel of nature's design

The Queen Alexandra's Birdwing, native to Papua New Guinea, holds title of the largest butterfly with a wingspan of up to 12 inches. Its has stunning iridescent green, black wings

Found in New Guinea, the Goliath Birdwing has a wingspan reaching up to 11 inches. Its vibrant yellow, green, and black patterns are a striking feature

The Atlas Moth, native to Southeast Asia, is renowned for its massive wingspan of up to 10 inches. Its reddish-brown and tan wings feature intricate patterns

The Giant Swallowtail, the largest butterfly in North America, can have a wingspan of up to 6.5 inches. Its striking black and yellow coloration and distinctive is striking

The African Giant Swallowtail, found in tropical Africa, boasts a wingspan of around 8 inches. Its eye-catching black and yellow patterns, along with its impressive size

Also known as Goliath Swallowtail, the Ornithoptera Goliath has a wingspan of about 9 inches. Native to the forests of Papua New Guinea, it features dramatic blue and black wings

The Great Mormon, found in Southeast Asia, has wingspan of up to 7.5 inches. Its striking black wings adorned with white and red markings make it a standout butterfly in its region