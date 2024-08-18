Egyptian Space Agency Shows Progress On Key Projects, Aims To Boost Economic Role

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly met with Sherif Sedky, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, on Sunday to review the agency's progress on several key projects.

During the meeting, Sedky briefed Madbouly on the agency's accomplishments and future plans. He outlined the status of at the Space City, efforts to localise satellite technology, the establishment of a joint-stock company to manufacture satellite components, and the implementation of international agreements signed with various institutions and organisations.

He highlighted the successful launch of the“EgyptSat-2” satellite in December 2023, which has enabled the complete mapping of Egypt, aided in urban planning, and assisted in monitoring national projects. The satellite has also contributed to monitoring port activity, maritime navigation in the Suez Canal, and identifying strategic agricultural crops and their distribution.

Sedky also discussed the launch of the experimental satellite“NExT-SAT 1” in early February 2024. The satellite has achieved a 40% localization of technology and, over the past six months, has successfully operated in orbit, undergoing over 400 tests and collecting over 1,400 images.

The agency has also developed an online platform allowing users to browse and purchase space images. The agency is working to establish more global partnerships to market satellite imagery and applications. It is also establishing a company to market its products.

The agency has collaborated with private sector institutions and international partners to provide satellite imagery for specific sectors. Egypt has won the presidency of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, the first time an African country has held this position. Egypt has also been elected to head the Arab Group for Space Cooperation.

Sedky outlined the agency's key strategy to enhance its economic role, which includes continuing to contribute to the design, development, and manufacture of satellites, as well as assembling, integrating, and testing those satellites. The agency will play an active role in training and qualification programs in space sciences and technology. A technological zone within Space City will host companies. The agency has developed educational satellite models, with sales reaching EGP 5.8m, aiming for sales of EGP 15m in 2024/2025.