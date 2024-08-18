UAE launches first aperture radar satellite in Earth observation programme

(MENAFN) Bayanat, specializing in AI-driven geospatial technology, and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) announced the successful launch of the UAE's inaugural Earth observation satellite on Saturday. The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite, part of the UAE’s ambitious space program, was deployed into low Earth orbit (LEO) through a collaboration with ICEYE, a prominent SAR satellite operator. This satellite will play a crucial role in continuous Earth monitoring, aiding in the management of natural disasters and enhancing the region's observational capabilities.



The SAR satellite was launched aboard the SpaceX Transporter 11 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Initial communication with the satellite was confirmed, and routine operational procedures have begun. This launch marks a significant milestone in the development of the UAE’s Earth observation satellite system, setting a precedent for future advancements in space technology within the region.



The new SAR satellite offers continuous, high-resolution monitoring capabilities, utilizing an active sensor system to capture detailed images of the Earth's surface regardless of the time of day or weather conditions. Unlike traditional imaging satellites, this SAR technology provides valuable data both day and night. The ICEYE radar antenna’s extensive coverage and high-resolution capabilities allow it to capture broader geographic areas as well as detailed images of smaller regions, thereby delivering enhanced value and insight for its users.



