Artificial intelligence affects job applications

(MENAFN) Nearly half of job seekers are now leveraging generative AI tools, such as those found in chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini, to assist with their job applications. This trend has led to an influx of applications, often of lower quality, into the job market, overwhelming employers and recruiters. The use of AI has become a common practice for crafting resumes, cover letters, and completing assessments, with estimates suggesting that up to 50 percent of job applicants are employing these tools. According to Khati Sundaram, CEO of the recruitment Applied, the prevalence of AI in applications has effectively doubled the number of candidates for each job while decreasing the overall quality, complicating the process of sorting through applications.



The increased use of AI tools comes at a time when labor markets, particularly in the US and Europe, are experiencing tighter conditions. This has resulted in a surge of job applications as individuals seek new opportunities following layoffs and as fewer positions become available. The proliferation of online job posting platforms has further widened the pool of applicants by making job vacancies more accessible and simplifying the application process. A survey conducted by HR startup Beamery found that approximately 46 percent of UK job seekers are using generative AI for their job searches and applications, while a global survey by Canva revealed that 45 percent of job seekers use AI to enhance their resumes.



Andy Hayes, regional managing director of the UK-based technology recruitment firm Harvey Nash, notes that recruiters are increasingly able to identify AI-generated content through subtle indicators, such as unnatural grammar or overly polite language. This growing trend underscores the need for employers to adapt to the changing landscape of job applications influenced by AI technologies.



