Tunisia's Carthage Festival Features Solidarity With Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNISIA, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The 58th Carthage International Festival concluded on Saturday with a performance by Syrian artist Assala Nasri, following 18 musical shows from various Arab and international artists since July 18.

The festival stood out for its solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7.

This year's edition budget reduced by around five percent compared to the previous edition, making it the least costly in the last four years, included 18 evenings of various artistic styles with the opening night dedicated to honouring Tunisian artist Lotfi Bouchnak for his nearly 50-year career.

The Carthage International Festival, which took place for the first time in 1964, is considered to be one of the biggest music festivals in the world. (end)

