GUR Special Forces Eliminate Russian 'Motorized Riflemen' In Close Combat
Date
8/17/2024 6:13:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has shown Ukrainian scouts eliminating Russian invaders in close combat.
The defense intelligence shared a relevant video on its Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.
“Assaulting positions and destroying the enemy - scouts eliminated invaders in close combat. The Revansh [Revenge] tactical group of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate is working,” the report says.
According to the GUR, the Ukrainian special forces made a covert advance to the enemy's positions and eliminated the Russian“motorized riflemen” in close combat.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a bridge in Russia's Kursk region.
