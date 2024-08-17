GUR Special Forces Eliminate Russian 'Motorized Riflemen' In Close Combat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has shown Ukrainian scouts eliminating Russian invaders in close combat.

The defense intelligence shared a relevant on its Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

“Assaulting positions and destroying the enemy - scouts eliminated invaders in close combat. The Revansh [Revenge] tactical group of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate is working,” the report says.

According to the GUR, the Ukrainian special forces made a covert advance to the enemy's positions and eliminated the Russian“motorized riflemen” in close combat.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a bridge in Russia's Kursk region.