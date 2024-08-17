Azerbaijani Oil Price Falls
Date
8/17/2024 5:15:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by
$1.82, or 2.13%, settling at $83.72, Azernews
reports.
Azeri Light crude oil hit its lowest price on April 21, 2020, at
$15.81 per barrel, and reached its highest price in July 2008, at
$149.66 per barrel.
For reference, the average price per barrel of oil in
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is calculated at $75. It is
worth noting that the lowest recorded price for "Azeri Light" oil
was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the highest was $149.66 in July
2008.
Oil in Azerbaijan is primarily extracted under the contract for
the development of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field block,
where the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 25%
stake.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108570267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.