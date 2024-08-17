‘Be Careful Before Sharing Gold Jewellery Photos On Social Media’, Warns Bengaluru Commissioner B Dayananda
8/17/2024 1:29:17 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Dayananda has issued a crucial warning to citizens celebrating the Vara Mahalakshmi festival this year. He advises people to be cautious before sharing images of Gold ornaments and cash on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
During the Vara Mahalakshmi festival, it is customary to adorn Goddess Lakshmi with expensive gold ornaments and present bundles of cash as offerings. Many people capture these moments with photos and videos to remember the grand celebration. However, Commissioner Dayananda emphasizes the risks associated with sharing such images online.
"Posting photos of valuable jewels and large amounts of money can inadvertently provide thieves with information about what is in your home," Dayananda explained. "Potential burglars can view these images on social media and use them to plan thefts."
The Commissioner also cautioned against allowing strangers into your home during the festival. It is a common practice to invite guests to the traditional rituals of turmeric and kumkum. However, he warned that opportunistic individuals might exploit the situation to steal gold and cash. "Ensure you monitor all visitors closely," he advised. "Do not let unfamiliar people inside your home. If you have any doubts about a guest, do not hesitate to contact the police."
Additionally, Dayananda recommended taking extra precautions to secure your home during the festival. "When performing puja, make sure all windows and doors are securely closed at night. Leaving them open could make it easier for thieves to break in."
