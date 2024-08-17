Finn Brings On Mike Ernst As Partner

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NASHVILLE - Finn Partners has hired marketing and advertising veteran Mike Ernst as a partner in its Nashville office.



Ernst will oversee the planning, execution and optimization of campaigns, including developing media strategies to reach target audiences and drive cross-channel integration to deliver results for clients. Ernst will report to head of media Ashley Blais.



Ernst joins Finn Partners with 30 years of experience planning and implementing campaigns across all forms of media. Most recently, Ernst was group media director at GS&F, a marketing and advertising agency. During his career, he has worked with brands such as Bridgestone, Arby's, Tropical Smoothie Café, the Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans.



"The media landscape is growing ever more complex,” said founding managing partner Noah Finn.“Mike's deep experience and innovative media approaches will help accelerate our ability to deliver the bold, high-impact solutions clients need to drive growth. We are excited to welcome him to our team.”

