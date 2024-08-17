Church Of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville To Honor Volunteers And Humanitarians On World Humanitarian Day

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 16th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville will host a special gathering on Saturday, August 17, to honor volunteers and humanitarians who have dedicated their time and to improving the lives of others. This event, held in recognition of World Humanitarian Day, will pay tribute to the remarkable work done by individuals who embody the spirit of service and compassion.

The gathering will also highlight the Church's long-standing commitment to humanitarian efforts through the Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VM) program. Established in the early 1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the Volunteer Ministers program was created to provide effective help to communities in need, regardless of their location, culture, or creed.

The Volunteer Ministers are trained to deliver practical solutions to some of life's most challenging problems. Their motto,“Something can be done about it,” reflects their unwavering belief in the power of assistance, and their work spans a wide range of activities, from disaster response to everyday problems.

Throughout the decades, Volunteer Ministers have been on the frontlines of some of the world's most devastating disasters. Whether providing food, water, and shelter to victims of natural disasters or offering emotional support and counseling to those affected by trauma, the Volunteer Ministers have been a beacon of hope and help to millions. Their work has taken them to the farthest corners of the globe, where they have assisted in disaster relief efforts following hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, and other calamities.

In addition to disaster response, Volunteer Ministers are also active in their local communities, offering programs that address pressing social issues such as drug addiction, illiteracy, and crime. Their initiatives are grounded in L. Ron Hubbard's teachings on ethics, personal integrity, and the importance of strong, moral communities.

The World Humanitarian Day event at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville will serve as a platform to express gratitude to these volunteers and humanitarians who selflessly serve others. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of the impact these individuals have made, both locally and internationally. The event will also provide insight into how others can get involved and contribute to making the world a better place.

“This gathering is not just a celebration of those who have made a difference; it is a call to action for all of us to join in the effort to help our fellow human beings,” said Julie Brinker with the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville.“The work of the Volunteer Ministers and humanitarians everywhere is a testament to what can be achieved when people come together with a shared purpose.”

For more information about the event or to learn how you can participate, please contact the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville.