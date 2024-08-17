Future Electronics Highlights Cutting-Edge Advancements In Lighting Components

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) August 16, 2024 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is announcing their featured selection of the latest advancements in lighting components from industry-leading suppliers.



These innovations in LED and optical technologies are set to revolutionize a wide range of lighting applications, offering top performance, efficiency, and versatility.



ams OSRAM introduces the OSLON® Pure 1414 White LEDs, renowned for their exceptional lumen density, efficiency, and color homogeneity. These LEDs deliver a full color spectrum with color temperatures ranging from 1800K to 6500K, allowing for precise color tuning and tight clustering. Ideal for both standalone use and clustering, these LEDs empower designers to achieve the exact spectrum required for their projects.



Dialight presents the 599 Series of Single Color Micro SMD LEDs, available in various package sizes and colors, including the latest AllnGaP and InGaN technology. These LEDs operate reliably within a temperature range of -40°C to +100°C, with a junction temperature of 105°C, making them perfect for demanding environments. Package sizes include 0805, 0603, and 1206, offering flexibility for different design requirements.



Lumex, a member of ITW, offers a broad range of high-efficiency, high-performance LEDs and LCDs, with thousands of standard products and a strong focus on semi-custom and custom designs. Lumex's optical range spans UV, visible, and infrared wavelengths, making them a versatile choice for various lighting applications.



LEDiL provides industry-leading optical solutions that enhance the wellbeing, functionality, safety, and sustainability of end designs. Their extensive portfolio includes both indoor and outdoor lighting options, enabling extraordinary results across a wide range of applications.



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



