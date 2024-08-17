Fiserv Employees Fundraise Over $2,000 And Pack 200 St. Nick Gift Bags For Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, N.Y., July 17, 2024 – Fiserv employees at the New York office on Water Street successfully raised over $2,000 and packed 200 St. Nick Gift Bags for patients at Children's Hospital on July 17th. This heartwarming initiative was led by Gemma Loughman, a Fiserv intern and senior at The University of Tampa, who brought the program from her school to her workplace to make a positive impact on the NYC community.



The Little Saint Nick Foundation (LSNF) is deeply grateful for the efforts and generosity of the Fiserv team. The funds raised and the gift bags prepared brought joy and comfort to children

undergoing medical treatment at Moran Stanley Children's Hospital, helping to brighten their days during challenging times.



Each St. Nick Gift Bag includes a Squishmallow, coloring book, pack of crayons, pop-it toy, hand-made inspiration card, and a deck of Boss Card Games, all aimed to provide a smile on the

faces of young patients.



Gemma Loughman's dedication to the cause exemplifies the spirit of community and giving that LSNF strives to inspire. By bridging her experiences at the University of Tampa with the needs of her local community, she has demonstrated the profound impact that thoughtful actions can have on the lives of others in various communities.



Ciara Gallagher, Director of Marketing for LSNF, commented, "We are immensely proud of Gemma and the entire Fiserv team for their incredible efforts. Their dedication and generosity

have brought much-needed joy to children facing difficult times in the city. It's truly inspiring to see how a single initiative can create such a significant impact."



For more information and to donate, please visit Givebutter.



About The Little Saint Nick Foundation:

The Little Saint Nick Foundation was founded in 2004 by Raymond Mohler Jr. at age six. Ray was in the hospital and felt fortunate that he was able to leave after eight hours. He decided he wanted to give back to the kids in the hospital who couldn't leave. That was the start of the Little Saint Nick Foundation. This organization helps kids in hospitals deal with their fear and anxiety, while also granting wishes to kids in the community. They do this through their emergency department gift bag program, toy drives, hospital parties, granting wishes, and having local chapters run by Kids, for Kids with the goal of“Kids Inspiring and Helping Kids”. LSNF is in the states of New York, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Georgia, and Texas as well as being in 4 provinces in Canada and Puerto Rico. LSNF is starting to expand across the globe through a youth movement never seen before.

