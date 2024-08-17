German Economic Growth Slowed To Minimum
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:50 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
German economic growth has slowed to a historic low,
Azernews reports.
Since 2019, the German Economy has been growing as slowly as
ever in the entire history of the country, that is, since 1949.
The former head of the Expert Council of Economics under the
government of Germany, Bert Ruhrup, considers the main problem to
be the policy of the "debt brake", which prohibits taking loans to
replenish the budget.
"The first thing that is needed is the reform of the debt brake
in order to quickly upgrade and modernize the infrastructure, which
is severely dilapidated. It would also be wise to be more open to
technology when it comes to the right energy transition," Rurup
said.
He considers it necessary to change the system of providing
civil benefits to every unemployed person. Now it is 563 euros per
month. For some, it is more profitable to receive benefits and work
in a shadow job than to switch to a permanent job. "The civil
benefit is not an unconditional basic income, but a social benefit,
which, according to the plan, should be aimed at returning to
regular employment," Rirup said.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.