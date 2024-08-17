Book Lachin-100 Literary Anthology Gone Out Of Print
The book "Lachin-100 literary anthology" has been published on
the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the
city of Lachin (1924-2024), Azernews reports.
The anthology, which contains examples of works of poets, prose
writers and ashiqs originally from Lachin, covers a period of 400
years.
The book was compiled and compiled by the poet Ilham Kahraman.
So far, he has presented to the readers the books "Lachin
folklore", "Lachin anecdotes", "Flower notebook" dedicated to Sarı
Ashıg and "What happened" about the work of Ashıg Ali.
In addition to well-known classics such as Sarı Ashık and Mir
Hamza Nigari, the book also includes examples of the works of
artisans such as Amir Bey, Shair Mammadali, Gara Karim, Ashıg Ali
(Suvatli), Ashıg Abbas, Ashıg Jafargulu, who are unknown to the
literary world.
The anthology, which contains biographical information about
each of the 98 authors, also contains a lot of historical
information. In the book, which is presented as a word map of
Lachin, a separate section is dedicated to the works of martyrs and
veterans from Lachin.
The book, which contains examples of poetry and interesting
prose in all weights, is intended for a wide readership.
