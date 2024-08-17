Nextgen Digital Publishes First Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms (“NextGen” or the“Company”) (CSE: NXT) is pleased to announce that it has published and filed its Unaudited Condensed Interim Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis for the three months ending June 30, 2024 (“Q1 2025”), which are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile page at .

Joel Freudman, Founder, President & CEO of NextGen, stated,“Q1 2025 marks NextGen's first set of financial statements reported as a public company, and I'm pleased that we maintain a healthy working capital position while continuing to generate revenue from both of our business lines, namely PCSections.com and our 'Cloud AI Hosting' hardware-as-a-service business.”

Added Heran (Kevin) Zhou, NextGen's Director of Platforms & Marketing:“In the coming months, we plan to expand our fleet of GPU workstations to scale up our Cloud AI Hosting business, which we believe has exciting growth potential. This will allow us to build on our current capabilities and support our long-term operational goals.”

Among other results, NextGen reported Q1 2025 revenue of $823 and a net loss of ($38,218), and as at June 30, 2024 the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $349,368.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen is a Canadian technology company specializing in the development and acquisition of revenue-generating micro-technology digital platforms. The Company currently operates e-commerce platform (“PCS”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. From time to time the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

NextGen is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at .

