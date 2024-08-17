Lubinets Invites New USAID Programme Director To Join Advisory Board

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets met with the new director of the USAID RADA: Next Generation Programme, Morten Enberg, and invited him to join the Advisory Council under the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Lubinets said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

'Today I met with the new director of the USAID RADA: Next Generation Programme, Morten Enberg, and Andriy Shevchenko. I spoke about the activities of our institution and the problems faced by our citizens in the field of human rights due to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine,' he wrote.

Lubinets noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation and institutional capacity building.

talks to Moskalkov

'In particular, Mr Enberg noted that his competence includes work to improve legislation in line with the laws of European countries. He also expressed interest in raising the level of human rights protection in our country to an even higher level. So, I invited him to join the Advisory Board of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights,' said the Ukrainian Ombudsman.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with a delegation from the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of Brazil to discuss the release of Ukrainian prisoners and citizens illegally deported by Russia.

Photo: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram