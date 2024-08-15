Jordan, UAE Discuss Severe Repercussions Of Israeli Extremists' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 15 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, discussed with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the serious repercussions of the incursions and violations committed by Israeli extremists into the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, last Tuesday.In a phone conversation, the two ministers denounced these assaults, particularly the incursion by the radical racist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into Al-Aqsa Mosque. They saw it as a risky escalation that would only serve to intensify the conflict at a time when the region is already experiencing a risky escalation.The two ministers talked about taking coordinated action to stop these abuses and to establish an international stance that demands respect for Jerusalem's sanctities and its current legal and historical status quo.The UAE top diplomat stressed the importance of respecting the historical Hashemite custodianship and its role in protecting the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The Jerusalem Awqaf department, which affiliated with Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is the sole party with the authority to administrate the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque and such authority should be respected, His Highness stressed.Additionally, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering support and solidarity with Jordan and its efforts to protect the holy places.The two ministers emphasized the need for an expeditious ceasefire, the cessation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, adherence to international law, and the cessation of all unlawful actions in the occupied Palestinian territory. They declared that they were in favor of the US, Egypt, and Qatar trying to come to an exchange agreement.