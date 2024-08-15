Greenlight Fitness Introduces Three New Fitnessgram® Assessments To Enhance Student Fitness Evaluation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The New FitnessGram® Assessments

- Dr. Andjelka Pavlovic, Director of YouthDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FitnessGram is the most widely used health-related youth physical assessment in the world. In keeping with the latest national guidelines, GreenLight Fitness is excited to announce the launch of three important FitnessGram assessments: the Hand Grip Strength Assessment, the Vertical Jump, and the Plank. Scientifically validated by The Cooper Institute and the FitnessGram Advisory Board, these new tests are designed to analyze students; muscular strength/endurance and power, significantly contributing to their overall fitness and physical development in pursuit of healthy aging.1. Hand Grip Strength Assessment measures the maximum grip strength of the dominant hand.This test is significant as handgrip strength is closely related to whole-body muscular strengthand bone health, which can help educators and fitness professionals gain valuable insights intostudents' overall musculoskeletal development.2. Vertical Jump assessment measures lower body muscular power, which is crucial for youth bone health. Understanding a student's muscular power can help design fitness routines that promote healthy bone development and overall physical fitness.3. The Plank assessment determines the muscular strength and endurance of core muscles, essential for supporting the spine. Adequate core strength is scientifically linked to better posture, body composition, and stability of the spine.Benefits of the New Assessments:. Enhanced Health Insights: By measuring handgrip strength, lower body power, and core strength/endurance, educators can identify areas where students may need additionalsupport and training.. Preventative Health Measures: Musculoskeletal fitness plays a crucial role in children's overall physical development. Specifically, bone mass, highly related to physical activity and sports participation, predominantly forms throughout childhood and adolescence. Thus setting a strong musculoskeletal foundation for adulthood and beyond.. Tailored Fitness Programs: The insights gained from these assessments allow for the creation of personalized fitness plans that address each student's specific needs, fostering better health and academic performance.The FitnessGram Assessment is essential for schools, districts, and states, ensuring they meet the new national Physical Education standards developed by SHAPE America. By providing a comprehensive and scientifically validated measure of students' physical fitness, FitnessGram allows educators to utilize it confidently, knowing that it aligns with the benchmarks for student health and wellness set by educational authorities.About GreenLight Fitness:GreenLight Fitness acquired the FitnessGram software platform from The Cooper Institute. Both partners work closely to build on the legacy of FitnessGram as the nation's oldest and premier fitness assessment platform in schools. The FitnessGram Assessment is a crucial resource for schools and districts striving to adhere to state standards for physical education. By offering comprehensive, evidence-based assessments and personalized feedback, FitnessGram supports developing effective physical education programs that promote student health, well-being, and academic success. For more information about the new FitnessGram assessments and how they can benefit your school or district, please contact us or visit our website at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">fitnessgram.About The Cooper Institute:Established in 1970, The Cooper Institute is a nonprofit organization that promotes lifelong health and wellness worldwide through research and education. Founded by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH, the Institute translates the latest scientific findings into proactive solutions that improve population health. Key areas of focus are research and youth programs. The Cooper Institute helps people lead better, longer lives now and Well Into the Future. To learn more, visit CooperInstitute.

