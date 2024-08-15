Inventhelp Inventor Develops Tie-Down Storage Accessory (OSK-459)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"After becoming frustrated with needing to untangle ratchet straps and tie downs between uses, I thought there could be a better way to store them", said an inventor from Harris, MN. "I Invented the STRAP

SAK to provide a neat and convenient way to store a strap so it would not become tangled."

The STRAP SAK would save time and effort for the user and eliminate time wasted attempting to detangle ratchet tie-down straps. In doing so, it would provide peace of mind for the user, eliminate aggravation, and help to extend the life of each strap. Additionally, the invention would be lightweight, affordable and compact.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

