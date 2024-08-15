The Original Pulled Oxtail Meattm Shines: A New Culinary Revolution From The Original Pulled Oxtail LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Original Pulled Oxtail SandwichTM with Roasted Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Founders, Chef Keith Valles Jr. & Jocelyne Williams

Organic Oxtail Sandwich Review

Key2MIA's 'The Cookout' with Meat the Veggies

Chef Keith Valles Jr. pictured with Ella Davar, Longevity Dinner

- Daphne, @thedmxperienceMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Meat the Veggies, parent company of The Original Pulled Oxtail LLC, is excited to announce the official market launch of The Original Pulled Oxtail MeatTM , the first and only trademarked product of its kind. This culinary innovation, crafted by Chef Keith Valles Jr., has been a favorite among food lovers since its introduction in March 2022 in the Original Pulled Oxtail SandwichTM. To date, over 2,000 oxtail sandwiches have been sold, with fans ranging from models and local business owners to high-profile names like Lamar Jackson and the music production duo Cool & Dre.Originally launched as a mobile scratch kitchen by Chef Keith and co-founder Jocelyne Williams, Meat the Veggies is now poised to bring this customer favorite to restaurant menus and homes across the nation. In anticipation of the full market release, Meat the Veggies will host a soft launch of the Original Pulled Oxtail MeatTM product for invited guests in Fall 2024. This exclusive event will give attendees a first taste of the product and a glimpse into the future of pulled oxtail cuisine.A Culinary MasterpieceThe Original Pulled Oxtail MeatTM, featured in Meat the Veggies' signature sandwich, is a unique creation that showcases real, tender oxtail meat, expertly prepared to be the star of the dish. This culinary delight, a real meat niche beef protein by Chef Keith, offers an abundance of flavorful meat. Unlike typical oxtail offerings that often emphasize the bone, this innovation focuses on delivering flavorful meat. Chef Keith's dedication to quality and taste has resulted in a product that stands out in the culinary world, offering a rich, unique flavor profile that customers rave about.Community Engagement and High-Profile EventsMeat the Veggies has also made a significant impact in the community through its participation in prominent events. The team was recently invited to the South Florida HBCU Picnic on July 13th and Key2MIA's 'The Cookout' tour on July 20th. Key2MIA (@key2mia) commented,“I was thrilled to partner with Meat the Veggies during our summer tour series, 'The Cookout'. The tour focused on Miami Black history and highlighted a series of Black-owned establishments that contribute so much to the community. Not only were our tour attendees provided with the historical significance of the home base of Meat the Veggies, they also got a unique blend of flavors that they can't find anywhere else. Attendees raved about the signature pulled oxtail, broccolini and signature sauces. It was truly a pleasure partnering with Meat the Veggies to make this experience memorable and successful."Local influencer Daphne Montoya also praised the oxtail sandwich, saying, "You should sell the meat and coleslaw as a reheatable kit so people can make their own sandwiches at home! I need a little pack of this!"Past ContributionsMeat the Veggies' dedication to community involvement extends beyond these recent events. They partnered with Urban Health Partnerships for a nutrition workshop where they hosted and educated local youth and were the key sponsor for the Longevity Dinner on June 5th at the Sabia Wellness House in Miami Beach, FL. This exclusive event, hosted by Longevity Dietitian and gut health expert Ella Davar, brought together longevity experts, investors, and professionals to explore the future of healthy living, with proceeds supporting Feeding South Florida.About Meat the VeggiesFounded by Chef Keith Valles Jr. and Jocelyne Williams, Meat the Veggies Tropical BBQ & Breakfast mobile scratch kitchen, offers a distinctive fusion of real meat and flavorful vegetables, with signature dishes like The Original Pulled Oxtail SandwichTM and fruit based BBQ sauces. Celebrating good food and good health, they are committed to quality, innovation, sustainability, and pride themselves on community engagement and support. Meat the Veggies LLC owns The Original Pulled Oxtail LLC and all associated trademarks.For more information, please visit their website or email ....

