Eastern Datacomm Announces Verkada Diamond Partner Status

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 -- Eastern DataComm is now a Verkada Diamond Partner . This recognition, awarded to only the top firms in the safety and communications space, commends their technical capability and ability to drive customer satisfaction. The Diamond Partner designation enhances Eastern DataComm's ability to deliver top-tier solutions and unparalleled support, ensuring that schools, businesses, and municipal customers benefit from Verkada's cutting-edge and exceptional service.

The benefits of Verkada's solutions for Eastern DataComm's municipal, school-based, and business customers include:



A Secure Cloud-Based Management Platform with Remote Access

Scalable, User-Friendly Solutions for Enhanced Security

Real-Time Alerts and Seamless Integration Options

Continuous Monitoring and Reliable Support High-Resolution Video Surveillance and AI-Powered Analytics

"We are very pleased to welcome Eastern DataComm as a Verkada Diamond partner. Their deep industry expertise in providing innovative safety and communications solutions to their customers aligns with our goals and, together, we'll strengthen our collaborative efforts in ensuring customers get top-tier security solutions," says Ryan Bettencourt, SVP of Global Channel Sales at Verkada.

"Our Eastern DataComm Team is proud to put Verkada's unparalleled product lines to work in keeping our school, municipal, and business customers connected and protected," says Al Harnisch, CEO of Eastern DataComm. "Those we serve deserve the best. Our dedicated team is experienced in delivering just that. We are truly humbled and honored to be recognized with such a lofty distinction. Verkada's Diamond Partner recognition further affirms for our customers that they've made the right decision when they choose to work with our team."

Both Verkada and Eastern DataComm consider this partnership an opportunity for organizational growth and for supporting customers in an effort to make the world a safer, more connected place.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 24,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit .

About Eastern DataComm

Eastern DataComm is a safety and communications firm with over 35 years of experience in keeping schools, businesses, and municipalities connected and protected. Solutions in their portfolio include video surveillance, access control, environmental sensors, paging, bell and clock solutions, emergency notification systems, VoIP solutions, and network infrastructure.

Eastern DataComm provides practical physical security technology solutions that reduce the opportunity for human error and facilitate clear communication.

