Creatio Recognized In The 2024 Gartner® Market Guide For Partner Relationship Management Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“By integrating powerful PRM applications, sales operations leaders can enable their partners to reach more customers and generate more revenue.”

BOSTON, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its recognition in the 2024 Gartner® Guide for Partner Relationship Management Applications Report. According to the report,“PRM applications help organizations scale their partner programs and improve partner experience... PRM tools speed partner onboarding, enhance communication, facilitate training, and support partner sales and marketing activities.”The report also defines,“The primary purpose of a PRM application is to help organizations simplify and integrate the process of working with partners, thereby providing partners with support, resources and efficient communication to increase sales on an organization's behalf. PRM applications enable partners with content, learning and incentives to support partner go-to-market (GTM) activity.”Creatio's full-fledged PRM solution with composable and AI capabilities supports channel sales, channel marketing and lead management, channel service management, channel operations, and more. Some of the use cases for Creatio's PRM offering are partner onboarding; partner lead and opportunity management; partner development; MDF management; digital contract management; and field force management.Creatio offerings also include an AI-powered no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews.Creatio's composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the re-usability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting the significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by the process of assembling applications with available blocks and components.The full report can be found on the Gartner portal. Please note that an active subscription with Gartner is required to access the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Partner Relationship Management Applications.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

PR Creatio

Creatio

+1 617-765-7997

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube