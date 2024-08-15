HIDIZS MP143 Salt: World's First 'Salt' Whale-Inspired 14.3Mm Large Planar Hifi In-Ear Monitors With Plastic-Free Packaging Live On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The MP143 Salt represents HIDIZS's ongoing collaboration with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), aiming to share the songs of these ocean singers with and nature enthusiasts while supporting WDC's exceptional dedication to safeguarding whales and marine ecosystems, along with their educational programs.



Experience the richness, outstanding clarity and detail in every note of its large 14.3mm planar magnetic driver and the enchantment of its lightweight design inspired by the graceful whale. Crafted from Aviation Aluminum Alloy Integral Molding Shell, the MP143 Salt guarantees both durability and portability.



Pre-order from $79.00 >>

User :- Bella Juan

Email :...