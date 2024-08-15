Data POEM Unveils (Your MMM)^Data POEM- Bridging Traditional MMM With Causal AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(Your MMM)^Data POEM

NEW YORK, N.Y, US, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Data POEM is proud to announce the launch of (Your MMM)^Data POEM, an innovative solution designed to seamlessly integrate Causal AI capabilities with existing Marketing Mix Models (MMM). This groundbreaking product enables marketing teams to take their first step towards Causal AI and advanced analytics without disrupting their current workflows or replacing established models.Key Features of (Your MMM)^Data POEM include:- Seamless Integration: It works with your existing MMM models and data assets, enhancing insights without extensive changes or increasedworkload needed.- Monthly ROI Delivery: Provides actionable, frequent ROI updates, with minimal insights lag, to inform agile marketing decisions.- Cross-Channel Synergies: Uncovers complex interactions between marketing channels for optimized budget allocation.- Long-Term Effects Analysis: Quantifies the extended impact of marketing activities beyond immediate results.- Granular Insights: Offers detailed, actionable intelligence at various levels of marketing operations.(Your MMM)^Data POEM bridges the gap between traditional MMM and Causal AI, allowing teams to:- Enhance current analytics capabilities.- Gain a deeper understanding of marketing effectiveness.- Make data-driven decisions with greater confidence.- Begin their transition to advanced AI-driven marketing analytics.A Step Towards Connected MMM and Connected IntelligenceWhile (Your MMM)^Data POEM is a powerful standalone solution, it also serves as an integral part of Data POEM's Connected Intelligence ecosystem, helping you transition to Connected MMM.This alignment with our broader suite of products, which was recently launched under the name "The AI Cockpit-Connected Intelligence Hub", ensures that clients can benefit from a comprehensive, interconnected approach to marketing analytics. It allows businesses to break free from siloed models and make informed decisions based on a connected understanding of all business drivers, aligning with our vision of Connected Intelligence powered by Causal AI.The Key to Your Company's Current and Future Success"(Your MMM)^Data POEM represents a significant step forward in utilizing Causal AI technology to enhance client's current marketing analytics services," said Bharath Gaddam, Founder and CEO at Data POEM. "We're excited to offer a solution that respects the value of existing models while introducing the power of Causal AI. It's designed as the first step for businesses looking to transition into the world of Causal AI, helping our clients enhance their current capabilities and stay at the forefront of data-driven marketing. As a crucial component of our Connected Intelligence approach, it enables businesses to begin their journey towards more advanced, interconnected analytics."About Data POEM:DATA POEM is a pioneering force in connected intelligence, driven by the power of Causal AI. In an interconnected consumer world where traditional measurement creates isolated views, Data POEM bridges gaps to reveal the full picture. The company is dismantling outdated paradigms through innovation and AI, empowering businesses to understand the true impact of their efforts and achieve unprecedented growth.

