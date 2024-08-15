Sheeva.AI Chooses EV Connect To Simplify In-Car Payments For Public EV Charging

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The collaboration will enable seamless in-vehicle charge session initiation and payment for EV chargers using the EV Connect platform.

- Evgeny Klochikhin, Founder and CEO of SheevaTYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sheeva , a global leader in in-vehicle payments and services, and EV Connect , a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging business platform, today announced a collaboration to bring the SheevaConnectTM premium in-car payment experience to EV Connect chargepoint operator (CPO) customers and EV drivers everywhere.The collaboration will enable drivers to easily find, navigate, initiate, and pay for EV charging services directly through the vehicle's infotainment system.“The goal is to make it quick, easy and safe for drivers to activate a charger and pay for the charging event from the comfort of their own vehicles, and this collaboration delivers on that vision,” said Evgeny Klochikhin, Founder and CEO of Sheeva. AI.“We can all see the growth in the numbers of EVs on the roads and the challenges with the public charging experience today. This collaboration can solve a lot of these problems and help drivers enjoy their electric vehicles wherever they go.”This expansion into the EV charging customer experience follows Sheeva's announcement last month of a similar partnership to enable fueling with energy retailing clients of P97 Networks LLC, as well as an announcement earlier this spring that drivers of the Citroën C3 Aircross SUV can purchase fuel at thousands of gas stations throughout India, allowing payment, pump activation, digital receipts, and rewards points accrual all from inside the car.“Making EV charging simpler and faster are goals we share with Sheeva, and this collaboration delivers another way to improve the EV driver experience,” said Cassie Layton, vice president of strategy and marketing at EV Connect.“Working with companies like Sheeva adds another innovative method for in-vehicle payment and charger activation for EV Connect customers and EV drivers.”Since its production launch with Citroën earlier this year, Sheeva has been preparing for trials with other automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers globally slated to take place during the second half of 2024. To date, Sheeva has mapped more than 3 million service points-including fuel pumps, EV chargers, and parking spaces-around the world.Watch the SheevaConnectTM demo video at Sheeva Use Case Video Loop and learn more about the product and team at .About SheevaSheeva's in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car's IVI screen.Their SheevaConnectTM product suite includes the patented SheevaLocateTM, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFenceTM, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPayTM, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServTM, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session.Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany) and strategic partner in Nagoya (Japan).More information is available at , and you can check out our demo videos atAbout EV ConnectEV Connect is the all-in-one EV charging platform that successfully delivers the tools to build, run, and scale EV charging businesses. The platform serves a broad set of use cases for customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), charging network providers, Fortune 500 companies, charging business upstarts and trailblazers, fleet-scale transportation providers, and electric utilities.EV Connect customers benefit from cutting-edge software features with premium service experiences, such as branded customer support, EV charging station procurement, deployment and installation support, and the latest driver app technology. Because technology, public policy, and technical standards constantly evolve and change, EV Connect has built its platform and tools to ensure that an investment in electric vehicle charging equipment delivers exceptionally reliable performance, confidence in station utilization and revenue management, and return on investment. Founded in 2010, EV Connect offers the tools and connections for EV charging businesses of any size, with the power of an open-platform approach and a trusted partner network.For more information, please visit and follow us on X and LinkedIn.FOR INTERVIEWS AND MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:For EV Connect:Technica CommunicationsCait Caviness...For Sheeva:

