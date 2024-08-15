A New Downturn In The Crypto Market
The Cryptocurrency market retreated 2.9% over the past 24 hours to $2.08 trillion from levels near $2.15 trillion, which had been resistance for the past ten days. Despite moderate optimism in equities following the inflation data, CryptoCurrencies failed to find sufficient demand. The negative performance of cryptocurrencies could herald another round of outflows from risk assets, especially ahead of the weekend.
