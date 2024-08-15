A New Downturn In The Crypto Market

Ethereum, which rolled back to $2620, experienced a similar drop. The rally lost momentum near the 61.8% level of the initial decline, creating the risk of another $500 pullback.

Cointelegraph writes that Solana's (SOL) rise to $190 looks more realistic than $300-1000 due to competition from L2 for Ethereum and the risks of waning hype around meme coins. The journalists called SOL overvalued compared to L2 tokens for Ethereum.

Former employees of the TON Foundation have set up a venture capital firm, TON Ventures, and raised an initial investment of $40 million. The project will support startups on The Open Network (TON). The TON cryptocurrency hit new highs in more than three weeks, climbing above $7 intraday.

Rising stablecoin issuance could be the key to Bitcoin's continued rally, according to 10x Research. The issuers of the largest stablecoins, Tether and Circle, issued nearly $2.8 billion worth of assets last week, indicating that some institutional investors are injecting fresh capital into the crypto market.

According to SEC filings, investment bank Goldman Sachs and trading firm DRW Holdings own crypto ETFs worth $418.7 million and $238.6 million, respectively.

According to Growthepie, the daily number of transactions in Ethereum-based Layer 2 (L2) solutions has reached a record 12.5 million, up more than 140% since the beginning of the year. The Coinbase-backed Base blockchain has largely driven the growth. At the same time, the number of active addresses in the L2 segment began to decline, peaking in mid-July.

According to Token Terminal, BlackRock is preparing to launch its blockchain, which will be an analogue of Coinbase's L2 network.



The

FxPro

Analyst Team