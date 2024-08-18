French Film Legend Alain Delon Dies, His Children Tell AFP

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: French legend Alain Delon has died at the age of 88, his three children told AFP in a statement on Sunday, following a battle with ill health.

"Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family," the statement said, adding the family has asked for privacy.

The actor, known for his roles in classics "Purple Noon" (1960) and "Le Samurai" (1967), had died "very early in the middle of the night", the statement said.

In May 2019, he made his last major public appearance on the red carpet to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.