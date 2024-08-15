Air Defence Forces Destroy All 29 Russian Shaheds At Night
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of 15 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed all 29 Russian Shahed attack drones that Russia used to attack the territory of Ukraine.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Commander of the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram.
According to him, on the night of 15 August 2024, the enemy struck with three Kh-59 guided missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region and 29 Shahed-type attack UAVs from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk.
In an anti-aircraft battle, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 29 enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defence Forces destroyed eight Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones over the territory of Kherson region.
