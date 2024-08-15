Mizoram First In Every Policy Prioritised, Says CM Lalduhoma

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Aug 15 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Lalduhoma on Thursday reaffirmed that his administration consistently prioritises 'Mizoram first' in every policy, striving to meet the expectations, aspirations, and hopes of people.

The Chief Minister said this after hoisting the Tricolour on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day function here at the Assam Rifles ground.

He reiterated the government's commitment to delivering inclusive governance and development, ensuring greater transparency and accountability, and providing a people-centric administration with improved public service delivery.

“To deal with the welfare of our Mizo brethren within and outside our national borders, a 'Mizo Diaspora Cell' has been constituted in the Chief Minister's Office,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that with the active assistance of the state's volunteers, officers in the Ministry of External Affairs, the Mizoram CID and the Indian Embassy in Dubai and Syria, three Mizo girls working as housemaids in Dubai have been rescued and are safely home. He said that three other girls from Syria are in the process of being repatriated.

Informing that the state's youths working in Uttar Pradesh were also rescued with the assistance of the Delhi Mizo Welfare Association, he said that to check the illegal placement of Mizoram youth abroad, the state government has cancelled the licenses of 27 such placement agencies and is in the process of framing rules for their placement within India.

“Our label as an 'Island of Peace' must largely be attributed to the proactiveness and vigilance of the Mizoram Police, who, in close coordination with the Assam Rifles and Border Security Force continue to thwart smuggling and other illegal activities from across the borders,” Lalduhoma said.

Noting that the state government is committed to the development of sports and enabling opportunities for sportspersons at par with the rest of the country, he said that for the first time, the Mizoram Sports Conclave, 2024 was organised in Aizawl by the Sports and Youth Services Department. he said, "This was aimed at developing our sports ecosystem to motivate our youths to train and aspire for participation in the 2036 Olympics."

Ten Khelo India Centres encompassing six sports disciplines were also made operational under the 100-day programme of the government.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several key initiatives that his new government has recently undertaken. These include the introduction of the Mizoram Sustainable Investment Policy, 2024, and the enhancement of deliverable services under the Mizoram Right to Public Services Act, 2015, which have increased from 140 to 192.

Additionally, the government is set to launch its flagship Hand Holding Policy soon, he announced.