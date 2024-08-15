'Crafting Design Futures' To Open At Museum Of Islamic Art On Nov 30

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: This fall, the Museum of Islamic Art will present Crafting Design Futures, an showcasing the artistic visions of nine makers from Qatar and Morocco, two cultures rich in handcrafting traditions.

Crafting Design Futures, curated by Gwen Farrelly, will feature new works by designers from Qatar and Morocco created during Design Doha Residency Program 2024 Qatar | Morocco: Crafting Design Futures.

The residency is a long-term exchange of knowledge, craft, and design practices under the auspices of Design Doha, a biennial event dedicated to creative innovation from the MENA region. On view November 30, 2024 through January 7, 2025, Crafting Design Futures is presented as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

Deputy Director of Design Doha Fahad Al Obaidly, said:“The Years of Culture initiative calls on creative minds to forge profound partnerships transcending borders and cultures. Crafting Design Futures demonstrates the transformative impact of finding inspiration through shared experiences that draw on the wisdom of our ancestors, our lifestyles, and our deep-rooted connections with our societies, landscapes, and environment - all of which collectively shape our unique perspectives, creative endeavors, and shared narratives. Designing opportunities for creatives to engage in programs that have the capacity for such deep experiences is crucial to nurturing talents within the MENA region.”

Curator for the Design Doha Exchange 2024 Qatar | Morocco: Crafting Design Futures, Gwen Farrelly said:“Crafting Design Futures explores the confluence of traditional craft practices and contemporary modes of making and design. The significant works have emerged as a result of the exchanges of knowledge about traditional craft-making, and the relationship of these to their current practices. The program and exhibition reflect the deep commitment in both Qatar and Morocco to honor tradition while celebrating innovation and cutting-edge design and making.”

Based in Qatar, designers Nada Elkharashi, Reema Abu Hassan, Majdulin Nassrallah, and Abdulrahman Al Muftah interpreted the traditional Moroccan craft-making skills learned during the exchange program to design multifunctional installations, create modern functional products and artistic displays, and draw attention to urgent cultural narratives. In Morocco, Amine Asselman, Bouchra Boudoua, Amine El Gotaibi, Hamza Kadiri, and Sara Ouhaddou focused on textiles, earthworks, wood craftsmanship, ceramic and glass installations, and pottery.

Artworks created during the exchange will be on display at the Museum of Islamic Art's Gallery 4 and a public art installation by Amine Al Gotibi will be on view in MIA's courtyard. Bespoke merchandise products created by Qatar-based designers, inspired by their exchange in Morocco, will also be sold exclusively at MIA's shop.

The Moroccan artists participated in a two-week research residency in Qatar at the Liwan Design Studios & Labs and Torba Farm, immersing themselves in the local culture and traditions. Participants from Qatar, in turn, traveled to Morocco, visiting studios and artisan schools in Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech, and Fes to gain insights and inspiration from the rich Moroccan craft traditions.

“Interpersonal exchanges are crucial to establishing a network of designers across the region,” added Al Obaidly.“To continue the tradition of collaboration, the designers will showcase the skills they learned from the program through a series of workshops at the Liwan Design Studios & Labs in the fall.”