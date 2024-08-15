Thangalaan Review: HIT Or FLOP? Is Chiyaan Vikram's Film Worth The Hype? Read Audiences Reaction

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thangalaan is generating a lot of attention on social media, particularly on Twitter, where netizens are praising Chiyaan Vikram for his outstanding performance in what many are calling one of his greatest ever. The film, directed by Pa. Ranjith, has received a lot of attention, not just for its compelling plot, but also for the sheer devotion and hard work of its lead actor, Vikram.

Thangalaan is a Tamil action-adventure film directed by Pa. Ranjith and co-produced by Studio Green, Neelam Productions, and Jio Studios. Vikram plays the protagonist, and Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, and Sampath Ram appear as supporting characters. Set against the backdrop of the British Raj, the plot revolves around a fierce tribal chieftain who earns the wrath of a sorceress after supporting a British commander in his search for gold in their community.

Thangalaan debuted in cinemas worldwide on August 15, 2024, coinciding with India's Independence Day, and was available in both regular and 3D versions. Netflix acquired digital streaming rights to the film for ₹35 crore.

The official title was unveiled in October 2022 after being announced in December 2021 under the working title Chiyaan 61, which commemorated Vikram's 61st film as a leading actor. Filming began that month in a variety of locales, including Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Madurai, and Karnataka, and is expected to conclude in early July 2023. G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the film's soundtrack, while A. Kishor Kumar handled photography and Selva RK was in charge of editing.



Other filmmakers and actors have congratulated Vikram and the "Thangalaan" team, demonstrating the friendship that exists in the Tamil cinema industry. This mutual respect and support has created a pleasant climate, with Tamil film moving towards unity and happiness.

Advance sales for "Thangalaan" have apparently been positive, with rumours indicating that the film has made a sizable profit even before its official release. This is a significant signal of the film's probable box office success, bolstered by the enormous favourable feedback it has received on social media.