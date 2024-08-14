(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao – Blue NAP Americas and Zella DC , an Australian global leader in the of micro data centers, have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership initiates a reseller program, enabling Blue NAP Americas to offer Zella DC's hybrid data center solutions throughout the Caribbean.

As part of the strategic partnership, Blue NAP Americas will integrate Zella DC's custom-built micro and containerized data centers into its portfolio, providing a comprehensive range of data center services. The partnership aims to leverage shared resources, financial and professional expertise, and extensive industry knowledge, positioning both companies to offer a competitive advantage with a one stop solution for data centers.

“We are excited to onboard Zella DC as a partner,” says Giovanni King, CEO at Blue NAP Americas.“We recognize a growing need for advanced data center solutions in the Caribbean. Zella DC's innovative micro and containerized data centers provide the flexibility and efficiency that many businesses in the region require so that we can meet this demand. This partnership allows us to deliver comprehensive solutions that are specifically tailored to the unique needs of the Caribbean market.”

“We are thrilled to enter a strategic partnership with Blue NAP Americas,” says Angie Keeler, co-founder and CEO at Zella DC.“This collaboration is a significant leap forward. Uniting the region's most advanced Tier IV Certified data center with Zella DC's edge-ready data centers means that Blue NAP Americas can now extend its capabilities to every country in the region, regardless of their size or specific needs. This partnership will enable us to tap into new markets across the Caribbean and better help our customers.”

The post Blue NAP Americas announces strategic partnership with Zella DC throughout the Caribbean appeared first on Caribbean News Global .