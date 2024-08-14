Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Patient Transfer Seat (MBQ-455)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the care field for 30 years, and I thought there could be a better seat to easily and effortlessly transfer a patient between a bed, toilet, and tub," said an inventor, from Brooklyn,

N.Y., "so I invented the E Z SEAT. My design could help reduce injury and strain for patients and caregivers."

The invention provides an improved seat that would allow a patient to move easily between a bed, toilet, and tub. In doing so, it increases safety. It also reduces the risk of injuries. The invention features a durable and sturdy design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with various disabilities.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-455, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp