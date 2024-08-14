ECOENGINEERS HOSTS SECOND LCA ACADEMY IN HOUSTON, SEPT. 4 - 5

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Measuring Carbon Footprints: RD, SAF, Hydrogen, and RNG

- Kristine Klavers, managing director, Houston, & Refining at EcoHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EcoEngineers (Eco), a clean consulting, auditing, and advisory firm, is hosting its next Life-Cycle Analysis (LCA) Academy on Wednesday, September 4, and Thursday, September 5, at the Petroleum Club in Houston. After a tremendous response to the inaugural LCA Academy held in June, this program continues to help the industry learn how LCAs function and their role in reducing environmental impact.“Understanding and implementing LCAs is crucial for businesses to stay ahead of regulatory requirements, consumer expectations for sustainability, and the competitive landscape shaped by environmental disclosures,” said Kristine Klavers, managing director, Houston, Petroleum & Refining at Eco.“We created the LCA Academy to help our clients gain a deeper understanding of the drivers shaping the global marketplace and to create a community for learning and networking with industry experts.”Participants in the LCA Academy will learn about LCA concepts, methodologies, and the role of LCA in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), compliance, and conservation. The Houston program includes an interactive discussion with representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), and other regulators with the aim of creating a consistent LCA approach in policies.The academy will host two immersive technical tracks. The first track features case studies focused on renewable diesel (RD) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), along with relevant hydrogen topics, using the Argonne National Laboratory's GREET (Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies) model. The second track focuses on CA-GREET Tier 1 dairy manure to renewable natural gas (RNG) case studies.LCA Required for Tax CreditFollowing the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that starting in 2025, clean fuel tax credit applicants will be required to perform an LCA to determine the amount of credit they can receive. As part of the LCA Academy, participants will learn how to collect data, assess data quality, and interpret results from LCA modeling in GREET and its derivative tools, such as Section 45V and Section 45Z calculators. Eco's LCA Academy will help clean fuel and hydrogen producers grasp the role of LCA in reducing environmental impact and to engage with key government officials who are determining how LCAs are incorporated into tax policies and other incentive programs.“As climate regulations and tax credits evolve, consumer preferences shift, and opportunities in voluntary carbon markets expand, LCAs are becoming essential for companies in the renewable energy and biofuels sectors,” said Klavers.“There's an opportunity for companies in Houston's energy landscape, particularly those involved in clean fuel and clean hydrogen production, to leverage LCAs for both compliance and competitive advantage.”Use this link to register and learn more about this program.About EcoEngineersEcoEngineers is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm with an exclusive focus on the energy transition. From innovation to impact, Eco helps its clients navigate the disruption caused by carbon emissions and climate change. Eco helps organizations stay informed, measure emissions, make investment decisions, maintain compliance, and manage data through the lens of carbon accounting. Its team of engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants, and researchers live and work at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies, and the carbon marketplace. Eco was established in 2009 to steer low-carbon fuel producers through the complexities of emerging energy regulations in the United States. Today, Eco's global team is shaping the response to climate change by advising businesses across the energy transition.Eco is a leader in performing LCAs. Eco's team of scientists has performed more than 1,000 carbon LCAs since 2015, on a variety of products, including grains, oils, fuels, plastics, farm products, supplements, lubricants, metals, and more, using LCA tools such as the Argonne National Laboratory's GREET (Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies) model and its derivatives, GHGenius, SimaPro, openLCA, and more. Eco is accredited by ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) as a greenhouse gas (GHG) verification body in accordance with ISO standards ISO/IEC 17029:2019, ISO 14065:2020, and ISO 14064-3:2019. For more information, visit .

Mary Shaughnessy

StoryStore, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn