Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Turkish FM

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan.

During the call, they discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian Territories, and avenues for reaching an immediate and enduring ceasefire in the Strip.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated, during the call, the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and global efforts dedicated to achieving security and stability at the regional and global levels.