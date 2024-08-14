Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Automatic Shoe Cleaning Device (LAX-1584)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "NETTO is born out of a personal need for a more convenient shoe cleaning solution. After years of dealing with messy clean-ups using paper towels, soap, and water, I realized the lack of alternatives in the market," said the inventor, from Los Angeles, California. "Frustrated by this, I created NETTO. Now I no longer have to waste time and effort on shoe cleaning. We also can effortlessly keep our floors clean and free from unwanted contaminants."

The invention provides a highly effective solution that swiftly and efficiently eliminates dirt, mud, and debris from all types of shoes. This product ensures a clean and dirt-free environment, making it an ideal choice for both homes and commercial establishments. NETTO is easy and simple to use, so both adults and children can keep their shoes clean. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LAX-1584, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp