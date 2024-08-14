Anker SOLIX Unveils New Lineup Of Compact And Mighty Portable Power Stations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, US, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anker SOLIX, a global leader in power delivery and power storage solutions, today announced its latest lineup of super compact yet powerful portable power stations. The new models, the Anker SOLIX C300 DC and Anker SOLIX C300, were engineered to provide the ultimate flexible power access for both outdoor adventures and home backup scenarios.Anker SOLIX C300 DC portable power station: Ultra-Portable and Versatile PowerWith its compact form factor, the Anker SOLIX C300 DC redefines portable power and is 30% smaller than the industry average, weighing just 6.18 lbs. Thanks to its vertical design as well as its built-in handle and optional shoulder strap accessory, the C300 DC, is the ideal power companion for hiking, cycling, and camping trips.However, apartment dwellers and home owners can also rest easy during power outages as the C300 DC can be used to keep essential devices powered, including phones, tablets, USB-C powered laptops and other devices that utilize either USB or a standard DC auxiliary charging port.Despite its compact size, the Anker SOLIX C300 DC boasts up to 300W output, features a 288Wh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery (90,000 mAh), and offers seven outlets, including two USB-A ports, four USB-C ports (two with 140W Input/Output), and one 120W auxiliary power outlet.This ensures that essential devices stay powered on the go or during outdoor activities. The C300 DC is also an excellent home power backup system, providing high-quality electricity during temporary power outages and easing related anxiety.With three recharging modes, including dual 140W USB-C charging, users can recharge the C300 DC to 100% within 70 minutes, eliminating the need to own multiple chargers and substantially reducing the amount of e-waste created by older chargers. Additionally, it supports 100W solar panels and can be charged with the auxiliary power outlet, ensuring power availability anytime, anywhere.The Anker SOLIX C300 DC also features a unique pop-up light that offers different levels of soft white light output, making it ideal for multiple situations, including camping, evening beach days or as the perfect backyard companion.Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station: Compact Power Station for Home & On-The-GoFor those users that like the form-factor of the C300 DC but need the convenience of an AC outlet, the Anker SOLIX C300 also emerges as a game-changer in portable energy solutions. The C300 offers up to 600W of power output via SurgePad, features a 288Wh LiFePO4 battery and is equipped with eight outlets, including three USB-C ports (two with 140W high-output ), one USB-A port, three standard AC outlets as well as a single 120W DC auxiliary power outlet, ensuring that users have all the connectivity they need.However, when the internal battery is drained, the C300 offers four efficient recharging modes, including a standard wall outlet that can fully charge the unit within 70 minutes, solar panels that achieve full charge in just three hours, auxiliary power outlet, and a USB-C PD port.The C300 is 15% smaller than the industry average and with its vertical design, it is easy to carry around. For added convenience, an optional portable carrying strap is available for the C300 series, making it the ideal accessory for camping, hikes through rugged terrain and even taking it on a bike ride to give a little extra juice to an e-bike. Additionally, it makes for a great road trip accessory for kids in the back seat, trying to keep their phones, tablets and portable gaming consoles charged and powered up. This versatility makes the C300 an ideal companion for an active and on-the-go lifestyle.The Anker SOLIX C300 is the ultimate portable power solution, combining convenience, power, and versatility in one sleek package.Additionally, when the power goes out at home, the C300 can be used to ensure continuous access to essential small appliances such as Wi-Fi routers, CPAP machines, and lights, as well as phones, laptops, and more.SpecsAnker SOLIX C300 DCBattery type: LFPCapacity: 288WhTTL output: 300WAC Output: /AC output Surge: /AC port amount: /USB-A: 2* USB-A 1* USB-Ctotal 24WUSB-C: 2* 140W USB-C(two-way) and 1* 100W USB-C (output)Auxiliary charging port : 1*120WAC re-charging: /USB-C re-charging: 2*140W(total 280W)Solar panel re-charging: 100W(32V)Weight: 6.18lbsAnker SOLIX C300Battery type:LFPCapacity: 288WhTTL output: 380WAC Output: 300WAC output Surge: 600WAC port amount: 3* 110VUSB-A: 1* USB-A 1* USB-Ctotal 24WUSB-C: 1* 140W USB-C(two-way) and 1* 140W USB-C (output)Auxiliary charging port: 1*120WAC re-charging: 280WAC/Adapter charing time: 70 mins to 100%USB-C re-charging: 1*140WSolar panel re-charging: 100W(32V)Weight: 9 lbsPrice and availability:Both the Anker SOLIX C300 DC and Anker SOLIX C300 are currently slated to be available on anker and Amazon for $199.99 and $249.99 respectively beginning August 28th. Customers who pre-order either unit between now and August 27th can enjoy a special early-bird discount on Anker for $149.99 and $189.99 respectively. Additionally, the optional shoulder strap accessory is slated to be available, beginning on August 28th for $29.99.About Anker SOLIXLeveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at anker/anker-solix/powersolutions .About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Anker SOLIX, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.PR Contact:For images Click Here or to request a review sample, please contact us at: ...

