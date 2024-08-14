Ecopots Planters And Pots Now Accessible In Israel, Marking Industry First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HEMED, ISRAEL, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gan Yarak, a name in the gardening and home decor industry, has announced the launch of Ecopots planters and pots in Israel. This new offering marks a significant expansion for Gan Yarak, making some of the best planters and pots in the now accessible to Israeli customers.

Ecopots, known for its sustainable and high-quality gardening products, has partnered with Gan Yarak to bring its innovative solutions to Israel. The Ecopots range includes a variety of products designed to cater to different gardening needs and preferences. Among the new offerings are the Paris Wheels planters, Amsterdam High tall planters, and Manhattan Wall hanging planters.

The Paris Wheels model, available in Pure White and Taupe, features built-in wheels for easy mobility and is priced between NIS 1,530.00 and NIS 1,720.00. The Amsterdam High tall planter, offered in White Grey, and Taupe, is available for NIS 450.00 to NIS 950.00, making it a versatile choice for both indoor and outdoor use. The Manhattan Wall L, a stylish hanging planter in Dark Grey, is priced at NIS 280.00.

Gan Yarak operates from Sunday to Thursday, 08:00 to 17:00, and Friday from 08:00 to 14:00. Customers can select between self-collection and delivery options, with shipping costs depending on the delivery region. The Central region incurs a shipping fee of NIS 50.00, while the Sharon region is priced at NIS 80.00. For deliveries to the North Negev, Haifa, and Kiryat regions, the fee is NIS 300.00. Gan Yarak also offers flexible payment options, including PayPal and credit card installments.

This introduction of Ecopots planters and pots is expected to enhance the variety of gardening products available in Israel. By expanding its product range, Gan Yarak aims to meet the increasing demand for sustainable and high-quality gardening solutions.

For additional information on the new Ecopots products and other offerings, visit Gan Yarak's website at .

About Gan Yarak:

Gan Yarak is a provider of high-quality gardening products and home decor solutions in Israel. The company offers a wide range of plants, planters, pots, and garden accessories, focusing on sustainability and design excellence. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and a diverse product selection, Gan Yarak caters to both individual and commercial gardening needs.

Avi

Gan Yarak

email us here