IDAHOAN® FOODS PACKS A FLAVOR PUNCH WITH RELEASE OF TAPATÍO® TRIPLE CHEESE MASHED POTATOES AND BACON CHEDDAR POTATO SHREDS

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention fans of spice and bacon, Idahoan® Foods

introduces two new bold products, sure to be your latest snack obsessions! The leading producer of quality, packaged potato products in the U.S. broadens its product portfolio with the release of Idahoan® Tapatío® Triple Cheese Mashed Potatoes and Idahoan® Bacon Cheddar Potato Shreds.

Idahoan® Tapatío® Triple Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Idahoan® Tapatío® Triple Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Idahoan® Bacon Cheddar Potato Shreds

Idahoan® Bacon Cheddar Potato Shreds

Big, bold flavors continue to be what consumers are craving, with 82% of consumers drawn to foods with hot and spicy flavors*. To meet this growing consumer need, Idahoan teamed up with the experts in hot sauce at Tapatío® to turn up the heat on their Triple Cheese Mashed Potatoes, which are available in a 4-cup pack. And, when it came to expanding the Potato Shreds line, launched in August 2023 for consumers' on-the-go snacking needs, the brand turned to another beloved and mouthwatering pairing – bacon and cheese – to please hungry palates with Bacon Cheddar Potato Shreds, available in a 2-cup pack.

"We are eager to expand our most popular on-the-go lines with two new flavor-packed options designed for potato fans looking for convenience and great taste," said Ryan Ellis, Vice President of Retail Marketing & Business Development at Idahoan Foods. "The launch of these new products showcases our commitment to innovation and listening to consumers."

"At Tapatío®, we look for partners that bring the same passion for their products that we do, which is why working with the team over at Idahoan was a no brainer," said Roche McCoy, Director of Licensing Operations, Tapatío. "Idahoan® Tapatío® Triple Cheese Mashed Potatoes bring the perfect balance of savory, cheesy goodness and the signature Tapatío heat to an all-new eating experience."

To find Idahoan's 100% real Idaho potato products near you, visit Idahoan

You can also stay up to date with the latest news from Idahoan by following on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

*Source: FONA International, May 2024

About Idahoan Foods, LLC.

Combining a full-service network of professionals from field to fork, Idahoan® is a leading manufacturer of value-added potato products. Its potato processing plants and nationally recognized retail, foodservice and warehouse club brands of products along with its close relationship with its growers, allow Idahoan Foods to deliver superior quality while providing consumers Real Potatoes, Real EasyTM. For more information visit .

About Tapatío

Tapatío Foods, LLC was started in 1971 by Jose Luis Saavedra and grew from it's humble beginnings as a small family run business to become the No. 1 hot sauce in California and all along the entire West Coast, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Colorado. Still a family run business, over the last 54 years Tapatío has become a mealtime favorite and a staple in millions of homes. With its unique flavor profile Tapatío is the perfect choice to enhance virtually any type of food.

