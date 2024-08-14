Sacramento Plastic Surgeon Answers 4 Breast Reduction Faqs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the professional opinion of Sacramento plastic surgeon Charles Perry, MD, FACS, certain surgical procedures can deliver multiple benefits in one; in some cases, they can provide both an aesthetic enhancement and relief from physical discomfort. According to Dr. Perry, breast reduction surgery is often counted among such procedures. Designed to reduce breast size by removing excess skin, tissue, and fat, the surgery can relieve muscle pain and skin irritations while simultaneously increasing the patient's self-confidence.Dr. Perry notes that as with any major procedure, patients frequently have several questions prior to undergoing breast reduction surgery. Below, he has prepared answers to four of the most common questions he has been asked about breast reduction surgery throughout his nearly three-decade-long career.1. Who is a candidate for breast reduction surgery?Dr. Perry explains that breast reduction candidates typically wish to address physical discomfort, pain, or self-consciousness due to the size of their breasts. Furthermore, those eligible for the procedure should be in good overall health, have realistic expectations about the results, and preferably be non-smokers, as tobacco smoking can complicate the healing process.2. Is breast reduction surgery painful?According to Dr. Perry, general anesthesia is usually used during breast reduction surgery; as such, patients should not experience discomfort during the procedure itself. With this in mind, Dr. Perry states that side effects such as discomfort, bruising, or swelling may occur, but can usually be mitigated with post-operative medications.3. Can breast reduction surgery address ptosis (breast sag)?While breast reduction and breast lift surgeries can both enhance the appearance of the bustline, Dr. Perry urges patients to understand that the two procedures are not interchangeable. Breast lift surgery (or“mastopexy”) was designed to combat breast ptosis (sag), which can occur with age or due to hormonal concerns. Meanwhile, a breast reduction specifically aims to reduce the size of the breasts for improved appearance, comfort, or – in many cases – both. That said, Dr. Perry states that he is often able to combine these two surgical strategies for more comprehensive effects.4. Are breast reduction results permanent?Dr. Perry explains that breast reduction results are generally long-lasting, as the excess tissue and fat cannot grow back once removed. However, certain phenomena – such as aging, hormonal changes, and weight fluctuations – can potentially mar the effects of surgery. For this reason, Dr. Perry usually recommends that patients complete their families prior to pursuing breast reduction surgery, as pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding can disrupt surgical effects. Additionally, he notes that adhering to a healthy diet and consistent exercise routine can help patients maintain results for years after the procedure.To conclude, Dr. Perry states that breast reduction surgery can be life-changing in the hands of an experienced provider. He encourages any patient who desires relief from overly large breasts to consider consulting with a board-certified plastic surgeon.About Charles Perry, MD, FACSDr. Charles Perry is an alumnus of the University of Puget Sound and the University of Washington Medical School. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), a Diplomat of the American Board of Surgery (ABS), and a member of numerous distinguished medical boards, including the American Society of Plastic Surgery (ASPS) and the California Medical Association. Dr. Perry has been honored with several accolades throughout his career, such as the Macdonald Wood Resident Trauma Essay Award from the Maricopa Medical Center and the Pima Indian Medical Center's Positive Action Award. He is available for consultation upon availability.To learn more about Dr. Perry and Chrysalis Cosmetics, visit sacramentoplasticsand facebook/ChrysalisCosmetics.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Chrysalis Cosmetics785 University AveSacramento, CA 95825(916) 273-7435Rosemont Media

