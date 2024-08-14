Angie Wong earns backing from Miami Dade Victory Coalition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- A spokesperson for the Miami Dade Victory CoalitionMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Angie Wong , a prominent Republican leader and candidate for the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee, has received a major endorsement from the Miami Dade Victory Coalition . This powerful political group is throwing its full support behind Wong and her fellow candidate, Andriena Kissane, as they seek to strengthen the Republican Party in Miami-Dade County.With the support of the Miami Dade Victory Coalition, Wong and Kissane are poised to bring strong, decisive leadership to the Republican Party. Their commitment to standing with President Trump and delivering real results for the community is unwavering."Miami needs strong Republican leaders who will stand with President Trump," said a spokesperson for the Miami Dade Victory Coalition. "Angie Wong and Andriena Kissane are the champions our party needs. They will ensure the Republican Party thrives, registers new voters, and delivers win after win."Wong and Kissane have made it clear that their primary focus will be on growing the Republican base in Miami-Dade County, ensuring the party's success in upcoming elections, and upholding the conservative values that resonate with the community."I have delivered wins for Republican candidates around the country for years," says Candidate Angie Wong. "This is my first race as a candidate, and I'm incredibly humbled that my local campaign for Republican Executive District Committeewoman has received support from major players. Thank you, Miami Dade Victory Coalition, for your leadership and voter outreach efforts.""I have fought for Donald J. Trump to be secured on the presidential ballot at the RNC Convention. I will bring the same fight and vigor to our state and local races as District Committeewoman," says Wong.As the election approaches, voters in Miami-Dade are reminded to vote for two candidates in the district committee race. The Miami Dade Victory Coalition urges all Republican voters to cast their ballots for Angie Wong ('REP 163' on the ballot) and Andriena Kissane ('REP 161'), the candidates who will stand firm with President Trump and work tirelessly to secure victories for the Republican Party."Your vote is crucial," said Wong. "Together, Andriena Kissane and I will deliver the strong, effective leadership that Miami-Dade needs. We are committed to ensuring the Republican Party remains a powerful force for good in our community."Don't forget to vote for Angie Wong ('REP 163' on the ballot) and Andriena Kissane ('REP 161') in the upcoming district committee race. They are the Republican champions who will lead with integrity, strength, and a dedication to President Trump's vision for America.

