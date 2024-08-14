MG Making The Right Moves For Seniors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Long-time independent and rapidly expanding MG Moving is strategically partnering with Senior Move Managers in efforts to promote focused and responsible growth.

"A business plan that calls for MG to partner with Senior Move Managers rather than becoming one ourselves respectfully promotes the fiduciary relationship that managers have with older clients that need their help," says MG Director of Senior Moves Matt McGeehan. "This division of responsibility allows MG to focus on its core customer commitments to a safe, secure, and prompt relocation." ( )

MG Moving Director of Senior Moves Matt Mcgeehan is extremely excited about growing the all-star senior moving team at MG as more and more senior living communities open their doors in the Maryland, DC, and Virginia markets. He considers partnerships with Senior Move Managers like Ararity Services to be a key part of this growth, very much appreciates their business, and will continue to earn the business one move at a time.

MG CEO Steve Kuhn believes that by partnering with move managers the company will attract far more business than they would by competing with them for the full range of senior move manager services, a strategy many in the industry are attempting.

"Earning the business as a part of the necessary trust that comes along with helping this segment of the population enter the next phase of their lives is the right way to approach this," says Kuhn. "Specializing in this way has removed competition fear from partners and been responsible for countless referrals."

Lori James, President and Owner of Ararity Services, an Alexandria, Virginia-based Senior Move Manager, applauds the MG Moving strategy and is pleased to partner with MG across many senior living communities. "The complimentary nature of a successful relationship between movers and managers is even more evident with companies like MG Moving, who have the client's best interests at heart and fully support the Ararity mission," says James.

Ararity Director of Services Stacey Peterson also values the expertise that MG brings to the collaboration and looks forward to the continuing relationship. "Working with consummate professionals is the only option in the fast-paced senior move industry, and MG has consistently demonstrated professionalism that highlights teamwork with Ararity."

The National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers (NASMM) Code of Ethics calls for advocacy, loyalty, and the reduction of conflicts of interest. MG Moving Director of Operations Michael Kuhn maintains that MG partnerships with move managers that adhere to these standards allow for deeper task proficiency.

"When we onboard a senior living community within a move manager partnership, we have the time needed to really focus on the interests of that facility," says Kuhn. "Every community has different operating procedures and MG makes time to be the best at following these. We want to be the best listeners in the business."

Senior Project Coordinator at MG moving Christine McCabe has experience working in the industry at a move management company and fully appreciates what makes MG stand out. "The investment MG has made in support staff for senior moves has allowed for my role as a coordinator to be extremely hands on," says McCabe. "Working directly with moving seniors to accommodate their wishes in a concierge-type approach is extremely gratifying and another reason our division is growing so quickly."

The fastest growing senior mover in the Mid-Atlantic is active in most of the existing senior living communities in Maryland, DC, and Virginia as well as those scheduled to come online in the near future. "The senior moving team we are building at MG is second to none," says Matt McGeehan, "and the foresight the Leadership Team at MG has shown in partnership participation displays a real empathy and sensitivity to seniors transitioning to a new phase of life."

CEO Steve Kuhn and the MG Leadership Team reject the "player-manager" formula that some movers in the industry have put forth to penetrate the senior moving market for a more inclusive vertical answer for seniors that allows them a choice in vendor. "We prefer to be all-stars in the position we play for the team," states Kuhn.

