Know Yourself: A Decade Of Pioneering Children's Health Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA BARBRA, Calif.

, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Know Yourself, founded by Nancy

Howes and Tim Howes, has been transforming children's education for over a decade. What began as a mother's heartfelt response to her young daughter's discovery of her own heartbeat has grown into a comprehensive health literacy program for kids, aiming to equip them with the knowledge to understand and care for their bodies and minds.

Continue Reading

"We created Know Yourself to satisfy that natural curiosity while providing essential knowledge," says Nancy Howes. "Know Yourself is about more than just anatomy; it's about empowering children with the tools to navigate their health throughout their lives."

We created Know Yourself to satisfy that natural curiosity while providing essential knowledge.

Post this

Since its inception, Know Yourself has been committed to educating and entertaining children ages 6 to 12 about their bodies, one bone, one system, one organ at a time. The vision is to help every child become health-literate and lead a healthy, happy life. The series combines fun and education, presenting real science in an accessible way. The curriculum, developed with input from medical professionals, scientists, and educators, uses mnemonic devices and a spiral approach to ensure effective and enjoyable learning.

"Starting health education early is essential," explains Howes. "Understanding how to care for their bodies helps children excel in all areas of life, from sports to academics to mental health. It also empowers them to make informed choices about food, supplements, and technology."

One of the unique features of Know Yourself is the Organauts-charming characters representing different organs that help children learn through engaging stories. These characters make complex concepts accessible and enjoyable for young learners. Feedback from parents and educators has been overwhelmingly positive, praising the series for its interactive and fun learning experience.

Looking to the future, Know Yourself is excited to launch the Know Yourself Academy, an online platform offering a wide range of lessons, from dental hygiene to Chinese medicine. Set to launch in September 2024, the Academy aims to be a comprehensive resource for children's health education worldwide.

Reflecting on the journey, Nancy Howes shares, "Over the past decade, we've seen the profound impact that understanding one's body can have on a child's confidence and well-being. We believe that health literacy is a cornerstone of a thriving, compassionate community. Imagine a generation of children who understand their bodies and can take charge of their health. This knowledge has the potential to transform communities and foster a healthier, more compassionate world because when you take care of yourself, everyone benefits."

For more information about Know Yourself and its products, visit .

Contact:

Danielle Shulman

OmniQode

[email protected]

630.364.0104

SOURCE Know Yourself