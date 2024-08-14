Say 'Yellow' To Spirit Airlines' New Travel Options And Reimagined Look

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 'Just Go' options offer exceptional value and are available for booking now at

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE ) four new travel options are officially taking off today, giving travelers access to the airline's transformed Guest experience and new premium offerings for the first time. The new options, dubbed "Just Go," deliver even friendlier, more comfortable, and cost-effective travel, all at great value. Travelers can book Go Big, Go Comfy, Go Savvy, and Go now at spirit and on the Spirit mobile app.

Spirit is celebrating the transformation of its Guest experience by unveiling a reimagined brand and new "More Fly" campaign.

"We are making major investments to provide our Guests with greater value and enhance their travel experience," said Ted Christie, President and Chief Executive Officer at Spirit Airlines. "This is an excellent opportunity for new Guests and those

who haven't flown with us recently to experience our transformation and see for themselves the great value they can enjoy when choosing Spirit."

Spirit is celebrating the transformation of its Guest experience by unveiling a reimagined brand identity that pays homage to its past while capturing the vision for its future. The creative refresh expands on the carrier's iconic yellow and black and introduces additional colors, as well as a new logo treatment featuring a motif of aircraft windows. The reimagined brand comes to life through a new campaign inspired by the elevated options that empower travelers to feel "More Fly" on every journey. The updated look and brand voice are being unveiled on spirit, the Spirit mobile app, and across the airline's digital channels and advertising.

Book Now: New Travel Options, All with Unmatched Value

The Just Go options are available to book starting today and all include the flexibility of no change or cancel fees.



Go Big

to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority check-in and boarding, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi. Go Big is available for Guests to start experiencing today, and the snacks and drinks and priority check-in included with Go Big will launch on Aug. 27.

Go Comfy

to choose an aisle or window seat with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority boarding, and a snack and non-alcoholic beverage during each service. Go Comfy is available to experience beginning Aug. 27.

Go Savvy to get a standard seat selection and a choice of one checked or one carry-on bag. Go Savvy is available to experience starting today. Go to keep it simple with the greatest affordability. Standard seat selection, a checked bag and other options can be purchased separately. Go is available to experience beginning today.

Enhanced Airport Experience

Spirit will also debut a priority check-in experience on Aug. 27 at more than 20 airports for Guests who opt to Go Big or are Free Spirit® Gold members or Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders. Additionally, Guests will benefit from a more seamless journey with Spirit's new boarding process featuring five groups that aim to reduce boarding time and enhance operational performance.

For more information about Spirit's transformed Guest experience, visit spirit/s/info .

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE ) is a leading low-fare carrier committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves through the Spirit Charitable Foundation . Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit .

