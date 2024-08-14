Rising Demand for Underwater Concrete in Marine and Offshore Projects: A Global Market Outlook to 2028

(MENAFN- Research HUB) The underwater concrete industry size is estimated to be USD 135.7 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 175.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Underwater concrete is a form of concrete that is specifically created and utilized for construction or repair work beneath the water's surface. It is extensively utilized in marine and underwater applications such as bridges, piers, dams, tunnels, and offshore platforms.



Request Sample Pages:



The market of underwater concrete has been segmented based on the raw material, i.e. concrete (cement and admixtures), and precast concrete. Concrete is known for its excellent strength and durability, which are essential qualities for underwater construction. It can withstand the hydrostatic pressure exerted by water and resist the forces of waves and currents. Concrete structures have proven to be long-lasting and capable of withstanding the harsh marine environment. Precast concrete is manufactured in controlled factory environments, allowing for meticulous quality control measures. The production process ensures consistent mix proportions, curing conditions, and manufacturing standards, resulting in high-quality concrete elements that meet specified design requirements. Precast concrete allows for precise and customized manufacturing of various structural elements required for underwater construction, such as piles, caissons, breakwater units, tunnel segments, and underwater foundations.



The underwater concrete market is segmented on the basis of applications. Underwater concrete can be used in different applications such as Dams & Reservoirs, Marine constructions (i.e., Ports & Harbors, Bridge Piers, and Others), Underwater Repairs, Offshore Wind Power Generation, Tunnels, and others. In Dams & reservoirs, the underwater concrete is used to make dam foundations, spillways and outlet structures, intake structures, reservoir embankments, and other underwater repairs and maintenance works. In Marine construction, underwater concrete is used in the construction of ports and harbors, offshore platforms (which include oil and gas platforms, and subsea structures), underwater tunnels, and pipelines. Underwater concrete is commonly used for underwater repair work to restore or strengthen structures that are submerged in water. In offshore wind power generation, underwater concrete is used in constructing the foundations of offshore wind turbines, substation foundations, and cable protection. Underwater concrete is commonly used in the construction of tunnels, particularly when the tunnel passes through bodies of water or requires underwater sections. In other application segments, underwater concrete is used in marine habitat restoration projects, preservation of underwater archaeological sites, construction of marine laboratories, research facilities, underwater observatories, underwater sculptures, art installations, etc.



On the basis of laying techniques, underwater concrete is segmented into four categories i.e., tremie method, bucket placing, pump method, and others. The tremie method is a commonly used technique for placing concrete underwater. It involves setting up a tremie pipe with a hopper, positioning it vertically in the water, and filling the hopper with concrete. The bucket placing underwater laying technique involves filling buckets with concrete and using a crane or winch to lower them into the water to the desired depth. The buckets are positioned over the designated area and tilted or opened to allow the concrete to flow out and fill the underwater space. The pump method in underwater concrete laying involves using specialized pumps and pipelines to transport concrete from the mixing location to the underwater construction site. It offers several advantages, including efficiency and speed, precise placement, reduced segregation, etc.



Inquire Now:



The underwater concrete market is studied in five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market of underwater concrete globally. This is attributed to the rise in urbanization, and industrialization, which led to the growth in the construction industry and raises the demand for marine constructions (i.e., ports & harbors, dams & reservoirs, etc.). However, apart from this, governments of several countries investing in infrastructure development to support economic growth, also help in driving the market of underwater concrete in the forecast period.



MENAFN14082024003523003446ID1108554419