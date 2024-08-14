Veteran Marketer Kevin Corbett Joins Ironistic As Director Of Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Foss, Co-founder and President of IronisticALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ironistic , a national agency, announces the appointment of veteran marketer Kevin Corbett as their new Director of Marketing. With nearly three decades experience with some of the most recognized names in professional sports, Corbett brings with him a proven track record of managing content, production, and brand marketing teams to success. In his role, Corbett will oversee the development and execution of comprehensive, data-driven digital marketing strategies that deliver results for Ironistic's over 400 clients. Additionally, Corbett will lead the effort to grow brand awareness for the agency and cement them as one of the leading full-service marketing agencies in the U.S."I'm thrilled to be joining the exceptionally talented team at Ironistic,” shared Corbett.“Having worked with both co-founders, Chris (Foss) and Jared (Elliott), earlier in my career, I know firsthand how hard they work to deliver success to their clients. I appreciate the twelve years of growth they've achieved at Ironistic and am honored they have entrusted me to lead our marketing efforts during this period of accelerated growth."Corbett arrives at Ironistic after a thirty-year career in sports and entertainment, working with some of the most celebrated names in professional sports, including the NFL's New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. A passionate storyteller, Corbett got his start interning for the late Steve Sabol of NFL Films. He followed that with twelve years at the Giants, where he launched the club's first-ever website and earned the team various industry recognition, including Best Design Sports Team Website by the Sports Business Journal in 2005.After a successful six-year stint as Director of Business Development with Americaneagle, a global digital agency, Corbett returned to the NFL as Director of Digital & Content Strategy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There, Corbett helped lead the Bucs to the top of the NFL Club Digital rankings, and oversaw the development of the first club-produced programming for broadcast, earning the team their first regional Emmy awards.Prior to joining Ironistic, Corbett last served as Vice President of Brands for the Vegas Golden Knights & Foley Entertainment Group (FEG), where he supported the launch of the NHL's 31st franchise and oversaw its integration with other entertainment and hospitality properties within the FEG, namely Foley Family Wines, one of the leading producers of fine wines and spirits, and Rock Creek Cattle Company, a Golf Digest Top 100 golf course and private luxury lifestyle community located in Western Montana."We are excited to welcome Kevin to Ironistic," said Chris Foss, Co-founder and President of Ironistic. "His extensive experience and strategic vision make him the perfect fit for our team. We are confident that Kevin will play a pivotal role in elevating our marketing efforts and achieving our business objectives."Corbett resides in Scottsdale, Arizona with his wife Laura and daughters Vivienne and Evangeline. He is an avid golfer, photographer, and reader.For more information about Ironistic and its services, please visit Ironistic .About IronisticIronistic is a national agency specializing in marketing initiatives and website development. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with a satellite office in Grand Junction, CO, all of Ironistic's staff are U.S.-based employees committed to excellence and trained in digital production and marketing. Founded in 2012, but with industry experience going back to 1996, Ironistic delivers website development and online strategies to companies and organizations of all sizes and across all industries. From small brochure websites to national marketing campaigns, Ironistic services include strategy and consulting, website/app design and development, search engine optimization and digital marketing, and website hosting and maintenance.

