Verse.Ai Named“Proptech AI Company Of The Year” In 2024 Proptech Breakthrough Awards Program

Verse, a lead conversion platform, chosen as“PropTech AI Company of the Year” in the 2024 PropTech Breakthrough Awards for standout technology.

SAN DIEGO, CA, 92101, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Verse , a next-generation conversational AI platform, today announced that it has been selected as“PropTech AI Company of the Year” in the 4th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate companies, products, and services.Verse's platform leverages AI to automate personalized communications at scale across various channels, mainly SMS. Verse instantly engages leads and nurtures prospects into qualified opportunities. As leads come in at all hours, Verse enables 24/7 instant engagement right from a customer's smartphone and ensures that every lead receives a swift reply.Verse's AI is programmed to ask customizable qualifying questions, such as credit score, desired price range, and location so that salespeople only receive qualified leads. This qualifying data is fed directly into Verse customers' CRM, including highest-converting lead sources and reasons why leads may unqualify.Verse is heavily focused on compliance, allowing customers to capitalize on the benefits of SMS without risk. With their dedicated carrier relations team, they help customers with compliance and deliverability.Fully-managed, the platform integrates with virtually any CRM, facilitating personalized conversations with prospects and customers. Combining SMS, the most effective communication channel, with powerful AI technology, Verse helps companies engage and convert more customers.Verse revolutionizes customer experience with a“superhuman” approach: combining the efficiency of AI with human skill for rapid response times and authentic conversations.“SMS boasts a 98% open rate and by providing instant engagement for every lead, at any time, we give our customers a leg up on the competition. We make sure leads are always followed up with efficiency and delivered warmly, allowing sales teams to boost close rates and never waste their time with unqualified or unmotivated people ever again,” said David Tal, CEO of Verse.“It's extremely rewarding to be acknowledged by PropTech Breakthrough and we will stay focused on helping brands connect with customers to create delightful experiences and meaningful connections.”The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the global real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.“Leveraging Verse, companies unlock time and cost savings, enhanced customer experience, and new revenue opportunities. Chasing leads is every salesperson's nightmare and so many opportunities are lost due to outdated and ineffective customer engagement strategies. Consumers want to be communicated with on their terms, schedule, and their preferred channel,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards.“Verse delivers a modern, consistently exceptional customer experience that wins more deals with a 'superhuman' approach that ensures every experience is accurate, genuine, and efficient. We're pleased to award them with the 'PropTech AI Company of the Year' award.”***About VerseVerse is a AI-enabled, fully-managed SMS platform that combines customizable AI with human quality control to ensure authentic conversations that convert. Reshaping the future of sales engagement, Verse's AI automatically engages, qualifies, and books appointments with clients' leads-and their team helps ensure compliance and deliverability.About PropTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

